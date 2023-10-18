The Changing Landscape of Social Media News

In the past, social media platforms were hailed as tools for transparency, providing on-the-ground documentation during times of conflict. However, the landscape has changed dramatically over the years. Platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok have made decisions that have blurred the lines between reliable news and disinformation.

Twitter, now known as X, under the ownership of Elon Musk, has dismantled its content-moderation staff and limited the reach of news publications. Blue-check verification, once a symbol of trustworthiness, has become a signal of support for Musk’s regime. With these changes, X is no longer a dependable source of news.

Similarly, Meta’s Facebook has minimized the number of news articles appearing in users’ feeds after facing controversy over spreading misinformation. Instead, users are bombarded with spammy entertainment-industry memes. On Instagram, some pro-Palestine users have complained of being “shadowbanned” and cut off from algorithmic promotion, while Meta attributes the issue to a “bug.”

Meta’s newest social network, Threads, has emerged as an alternative to X. However, Threads is not focused on real-time news aggregation. Although it offers a calmer and more deliberate environment, there is no guarantee that users are receiving the latest information in real-time.

As for TikTok, while it has taken steps to combat false content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, it still does not fully embrace its role as a news source. News-related posts receive less algorithmic promotion compared to other content types. The platform primarily highlights posts from verified publications and features more commentary than reporting.

Overall, social media platforms have become less reliable sources of news due to decisions made the platforms themselves. The algorithmically driven fog of war leads to an influx of misinformation and mislabelled footage. Users must be cautious when relying on their feeds for news updates, as the lines between truth and fiction become hazier.

Sources:

– The New Yorker