Wednesday Addams Embraces Her Unique Identity, Says Jenna Ortega

In a recent interview, Jenna Ortega, the talented actress portraying Wednesday Addams in the hit series, expressed her admiration for the character’s distinct personality. Contrary to popular belief, Ortega firmly believes that Wednesday Addams is not just a “creepy little freak,” but a symbol of self-acceptance and empowerment.

Ortega, known for her previous roles in popular shows, commends the creators of Wednesday for highlighting the importance of embracing one’s unique identity, just as Smallville did for Clark Kent. She shared her enthusiasm for being part of a series that not only entertains but also inspires young viewers to embrace their individuality.

The decision to reimagine Wednesday Addams in a high school setting was met with eagerness from fans worldwide. Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who were responsible for the success of Smallville, recognized the potential in Wednesday’s character development during her teenage years. Gough, reflecting on the process, mentioned how the idea of Wednesday Addams in boarding school evolved over the past few years.

The tonal balance of Wednesday is one of its most captivating aspects, according to Millar. The show seamlessly combines humor, scares, spookiness, and emotional depth, offering viewers a multifaceted experience that keeps them engaged throughout. Millar explained that the storytelling process is organic, allowing the characters and their journeys to shape the narrative naturally.

As Wednesday continues to captivate audiences and pave its own path, Ortega believes that her character’s journey will resonate with viewers of all ages. Wednesday Addams, once misunderstood as a “creepy little freak,” now stands as a symbol of strength, resilience, and self-expression.

So, the next time you watch Wednesday, remember the powerful message it sends. Embrace your uniqueness, just like Wednesday Addams, and let your true self shine.