How short is Tommy Shelby hair?

Tommy Shelby’s Iconic Hair: A Closer Look at His Signature Style

When it comes to iconic hairstyles, few can rival the distinct look of Tommy Shelby, the enigmatic protagonist of the hit TV series “Peaky Blinders.” Played the talented actor Cillian Murphy, Shelby’s hair has become synonymous with his character, adding an extra layer of intrigue to his already captivating persona. But just how short is Tommy Shelby’s hair? Let’s delve into the details of this legendary style.

The Shelby Cut: A Definition

The “Shelby cut” refers to the specific hairstyle sported Tommy Shelby throughout the series. It is characterized closely cropped sides and back, with slightly longer hair on top. The top section is typically styled with a neat side parting, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall look. This classic 1920s-inspired haircut has gained immense popularity, with many fans seeking to replicate the style for themselves.

FAQ: Unveiling the Mysteries of Tommy Shelby’s Hair

Q: How short is Tommy Shelby’s hair?

A: Tommy Shelby’s hair is typically cut very short on the sides and back, often using a clipper with a grade between 1 and 3. The length on top can vary slightly, but it is generally kept longer than the sides, allowing for more versatility in styling.

Q: How can I achieve the Tommy Shelby look?

A: To achieve the Shelby cut, it is best to visit a professional barber who is familiar with the style. Ask for a short back and sides, leaving the top section longer. You can then style it with a side parting using a comb and some hair product for hold and shine.

Q: Can this style suit everyone?

A: The Shelby cut can be adapted to suit different face shapes and hair types. However, it is important to consult with a skilled barber who can tailor the style to your individual features. They will be able to advise on the best length and shape to complement your overall look.

In conclusion, Tommy Shelby’s hair is characterized its short sides and back, with a slightly longer top section styled with a side parting. This iconic haircut has captivated audiences worldwide and has become a symbol of the character’s enigmatic persona. Whether you’re a fan of the show or simply looking for a stylish and timeless haircut, the Shelby cut is definitely worth considering. So, why not channel your inner Tommy Shelby and embrace this classic look?