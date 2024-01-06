Jarome Luai Signs Five-Year Deal with Wests Tigers

Jarome Luai has officially announced that he will be joining the Wests Tigers on a five-year deal starting in 2025. The contract is estimated to be worth $6 million, a significant investment for the club. Despite a cryptic message posted on social media after the announcement, Luai acknowledged that Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary was right in warning rival teams about the risk of signing him.

Cleary had publicly questioned whether Luai was ready to take on the role of a marquee playmaker, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding his ability to step up in that position. Luai’s confirmation of the deal with the Tigers is a testament to his belief in his own skills and his determination to prove himself.

One person who played a central role in convincing the Tigers to pursue Luai was rookie head coach Benji Marshall. Marshall, who will be entering his first full season as an NRL head coach, has been an inspiration to Luai since his childhood. Watching Marshall in the 2005 grand final left a lasting impression on him, and the opportunity to play under his childhood hero was too good to pass up.

Luai expressed his excitement about the upcoming season and the chance to be coached Marshall. Having played against him, played with him, and even roomed with him during the Maori All-Stars camp, Luai looks forward to the experience of being guided someone he has always admired.

The signing of Jarome Luai is a significant move for the Wests Tigers, who are hoping that his talent and potential will translate into success on the field. While it may be a risk to invest such a large sum in a player, Luai’s confidence and determination, coupled with the guidance of coach Benji Marshall, could prove to be a winning combination for the Tigers in the years to come.