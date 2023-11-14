Chinese E-commerce Platforms Seek to Diversify Supply Chains to Attract International Sellers

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Liz Monroy found tremendous success as one of the top sellers on the Latin American e-commerce platform MercadoLibre. Her brand, Distribuidora Cheap Price, which specializes in wholesale hair accessories, was generating 1,000 orders per month mid-2021, resulting in $15,000 in revenue. Inspired her achievements, Monroy sought to expand her business exploring other online shopping platforms, initially considering Amazon but finding the process complex and cumbersome.

A new opportunity presented itself in the form of Shein, a China-founded ultrafast-fashion brand that was launching a global marketplace. In January, Shein approached sellers to join its Mexican branch, offering a more intuitive onboarding process. Unlike Amazon, which had stricter requirements, Shein was more accommodating to sellers who were just starting out. The platform provided Mexico-based advisors to assist Monroy in setting up an account and even offered an initial three-month commission-free period. Since its launch in Mexico in June, Monroy has sold $16,000 worth of goods on Shein’s marketplace, experiencing faster growth compared to MercadoLibre. She emphasizes that “anything related to fashion sells well on Shein”.

The move to court international sellers is part of a larger trend among Chinese e-commerce platforms to diversify their supply chains. By expanding their operations outside of China, these platforms can deliver products to international customers more quickly and at lower costs while solidifying their identity as global brands.

