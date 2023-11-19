Scott Pilgrim Cast Reunites for Anime Series on Netflix

The beloved cast of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” has reunited for an exciting new project. After 13 years, the ensemble of indie darlings and up-and-coming superstars have come together to bring fans the eight-episode anime series, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” which is now streaming on Netflix.

The original film, directed Edgar Wright and based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s best-selling series of graphic novels, may not have been a box office hit, grossing only $50 million worldwide on an $85 million production budget. However, the cast developed a strong bond during the filming process, leading to a lasting cult following and a sense of pride among everyone involved.

When Wright and O’Malley discussed reuniting the cast for a new project, the response was overwhelmingly positive. Despite the career trajectories of many of the performers, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, and Brie Larson, who have all become superhero icons, the opportunity to revisit their “Scott Pilgrim” characters was too good to pass up.

The idea for the anime series took shape after a group email chain, which had been dormant for years, was revived. A virtual reunion table read during the pandemic further rekindled the cast’s connections. Hearing from fans over the years about their lasting appreciation for the original film solidified the fact that the spirit of the franchise had resonated with audiences.

The new series, produced O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, explores various emotional entry points based on the universal theme of young love and the obstacles that can arise in relationships. It expands the world of “Scott Pilgrim,” delving deeper into side characters and introducing fresh story arcs.

By collaborating with Japanese anime studio Science Saru, O’Malley was able to infuse the series with his love for manga and anime. The project stays true to the essence of O’Malley’s creation, blending music, fighting, romance, comedy, and melancholy, just like the original books, film, and video game.

The decision to bring back the entire original cast to voice their characters was met with enthusiasm. The actors responded promptly to the mass email, eager to be part of a project that has such a dedicated fanbase. The reunion shows their commitment to the franchise and their excitement to continue telling “Scott Pilgrim’s” story.

