New Ways to Build Your Professional Brand on LinkedIn

In today’s digital age, building a strong professional brand on LinkedIn has become crucial for career success. Just ask Juliana Chan, the founder and CEO of Wildtype Media Group, who has seen a significant increase in demand for her LinkedIn coaching services. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many companies to reevaluate their digital branding strategies, executives are searching for guidance on how to navigate LinkedIn effectively.

Chan’s journey to becoming a LinkedIn coach was unexpected. As a trained scientist, she never imagined leaving academia to start her own business. However, her passion for science and her desire to make Asian scientists household names led her to launch Wildtype Media Group. Initially, the company focused on publishing the Asian Scientist Magazine, but Chan quickly realized the importance of establishing a strong online presence, particularly on LinkedIn.

As the pandemic hit in 2020, LinkedIn became even more critical for business success. Chan recognized the opportunity and began creating more content on the platform, which ultimately earned her a LinkedIn Top Voice badge. Now, she receives numerous inquiries each week for her coaching services, although she can only take on a limited number of clients.

Through her coaching, Chan guides executives on how to build their professional brand on LinkedIn optimizing their profiles, creating engaging content, and networking strategically. With her expertise, executives are able to effectively leverage LinkedIn as a powerful tool for career advancement and business growth.

FAQ:

Q: Why is building a professional brand on LinkedIn important?

A: Building a professional brand on LinkedIn is important because it allows individuals to showcase their skills, experience, and achievements to a wide audience of professionals. It can help in career advancement, networking, and business development.

Q: What can a LinkedIn coach help with?

A: A LinkedIn coach can help individuals optimize their profiles, create engaging content, build a strong network, and navigate the platform effectively to enhance their professional brand.

Q: How can LinkedIn benefit businesses?

A: LinkedIn can benefit businesses providing a platform for brand exposure, lead generation, recruitment, and thought leadership. It allows businesses to connect with potential clients, partners, and employees on a professional level.

Source: wildtypemedia.com