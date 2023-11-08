How scary is The Mummy 2017?

The Mummy, a reboot of the classic horror franchise, hit theaters this summer with high expectations. Starring Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella, the film promised to deliver a thrilling and terrifying experience. But just how scary is The Mummy 2017?

What is The Mummy 2017 about?

The Mummy 2017 follows the story of Nick Morton (Tom Cruise), a soldier who accidentally awakens an ancient princess named Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella). As Ahmanet’s powers grow stronger, she poses a threat to humanity, and it’s up to Nick to stop her before it’s too late.

Is The Mummy 2017 a horror film?

While The Mummy 2017 is marketed as a horror film, it leans more towards the action-adventure genre. It incorporates elements of horror, such as supernatural creatures and jump scares, but it also features intense action sequences and a fast-paced plot.

How scary is The Mummy 2017?

The level of scariness in The Mummy 2017 is subjective and may vary from person to person. Some viewers may find the film genuinely frightening, while others may not be as affected. The movie relies heavily on CGI effects and loud sound design to create tension and suspense. It includes several jump scares, which can startle audiences, but the overall horror factor may not be as high as expected.

Is The Mummy 2017 suitable for children?

The Mummy 2017 is rated PG-13, which means it may not be suitable for young children. The film contains intense action violence, frightening images, and some suggestive content. Parents are advised to use their discretion when deciding whether to allow their children to watch the movie.

In conclusion, The Mummy 2017 offers a mix of horror and action-adventure elements. While it may not be the scariest film out there, it still provides an entertaining and thrilling experience for fans of the genre. Whether you find it terrifying or not, The Mummy 2017 is definitely worth a watch for those who enjoy a good supernatural adventure.