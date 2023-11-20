How scary is Thanksgiving movie?

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering with loved ones, expressing gratitude, and indulging in a delicious feast. It’s a holiday that typically brings warm and fuzzy feelings, but what about Thanksgiving movies? Are they all heartwarming tales or can they be a little spooky too? Let’s dive into the world of Thanksgiving movies and explore just how scary they can get.

When it comes to Thanksgiving movies, the majority of them tend to lean towards comedy or drama genres rather than horror. Films like “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” or “Home for the Holidays” focus on the chaos and humor that can ensue when families come together for the holiday. These movies may have their tense or emotional moments, but they are far from being classified as scary.

However, there are a few exceptions to this rule. One such film is “ThanksKilling,” a low-budget horror-comedy that takes the Thanksgiving theme to a whole new level. In this cult classic, a homicidal turkey goes on a killing spree, targeting unsuspecting college students during the holiday break. While it may not be a mainstream blockbuster, “ThanksKilling” has gained a cult following for its absurdity and over-the-top gore.

FAQ:

Q: Are there any other scary Thanksgiving movies?

A: While “ThanksKilling” is the most notable horror film centered around Thanksgiving, there are a few others that incorporate elements of horror or suspense. “Kristy” and “Blood Rage” are two examples that mix Thanksgiving themes with a darker tone.

Q: Can I watch these movies with my family?

A: It depends on your family’s preferences and tolerance for horror or gore. Movies like “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” or “Home for the Holidays” are generally safe for family viewing, but films like “ThanksKilling” are definitely not suitable for young audiences.

Q: Are there any upcoming Thanksgiving horror movies?

A: While Thanksgiving-themed horror movies are not as common as those for Halloween or Christmas, there may be some independent or lesser-known films in the works. Keep an eye out for announcements or releases closer to the holiday season.

In conclusion, while Thanksgiving movies are typically heartwarming or comedic, there are a few exceptions that venture into the realm of horror. If you’re in the mood for a scare during the holiday season, films like “ThanksKilling” might just be the perfect choice. Just remember to choose your movie wisely, considering the preferences and age appropriateness for your audience.