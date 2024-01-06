WhatsApp Screen Share Feature Exploited Scammers to Steal Financial Information

A recent trend in online scams involves the exploitation of the WhatsApp screen share feature to gain access to users’ financial information. These scams have targeted customers of popular e-commerce platform Flipkart, leaving them vulnerable to financial fraud.

In one instance, Rahul Kumar, a Flipkart customer, shared his complaint about a defective product on social media platform X, tagging Flipkart’s official handle. In response, a fake Flipkart support account assured him of a quick resolution. To resolve the issue, the scammer requested a WhatsApp video call and asked Kumar to share his mobile screen via the screen share feature. Kumar, unaware of the scam, followed the instructions and was then prompted to use the “Image Search” feature on the Flipkart app and place his debit card before the camera. This led to a fraudulent debit of Rs 9,000 from Kumar’s account.

Another customer, Siddharth Kumar, also fell victim to a similar scam after expressing dissatisfaction with Flipkart on social media. In this case, the scammer requested Siddharth to send screenshots of his order to a specified email address. Siddharth complied and was then instructed to connect with a supposed manager, who asked him to display his payment details on the app for a refund. Sensing the scam, Siddharth declined and ended the call.

These incidents raise concerns about the security of personal information shared through WhatsApp’s screen share feature. While the feature can be useful for legitimate purposes, scammers can exploit it to gain real-time access to users’ smartphone screens, including messages and OTPs. This allows them to carry out financial frauds stealing sensitive information.

It is essential for WhatsApp users to be cautious when enabling the screen share feature and to only share their screens with trusted individuals or organizations. Additionally, e-commerce platforms like Flipkart need to be proactive in addressing these types of scams and raising awareness among their customers.

In response to these incidents, Flipkart has acknowledged the existence of rogue social media handles and their efforts to inform customers about this issue. However, further measures need to be taken to protect consumers from falling victim to such scams.

As technology continues to advance, it is crucial for individuals and companies to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard their personal and financial information from cybercriminals.