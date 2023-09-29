The Importance of Pelvic-Floor Therapy and Education for Women’s Health

Sara Reardon, a physical therapist specializing in pelvic-floor therapy, has gained fame on Instagram with her account, “The Vagina Whisperer.” She uses her platform to educate women about pelvic-floor health and offer therapeutic solutions for common issues such as leaking urine and pelvic discomfort. Reardon’s signature vulva costume has become an iconic symbol of her brand and is widely recognized her half a million followers.

Pelvic-floor therapists focus on the group of muscles at the base of the pelvis, which play a crucial role in urinary, bowel, menstrual, and sexual functions. Unfortunately, about one in four American women experiences a pelvic-floor disorder, often for the first time during pregnancy or after childbirth. These issues can range from pain during sex to pelvic organ prolapse, which occurs when internal organs collapse into the vagina.

Reardon believes that women are not adequately educated about how to care for their bodies during and after pregnancy, leading to many complications. She aims to fill this knowledge gap providing accessible information on Instagram, where she can reach women before they encounter problems. By offering proactive solutions, Reardon hopes to prevent the need for surgeries and other invasive interventions.

On her account, Reardon uses a combination of humor and relatable content to engage her followers. She emphasizes the importance of proper hygiene, dispelling myths and promoting healthy practices. For instance, she encourages women to take their time while urinating to avoid straining the pelvic floor. Additionally, Reardon raises awareness about the myths surrounding pain and incontinence after childbirth, stressing that these issues are not inevitable and can be treated.

However, the field of women’s health, particularly when it comes to intimate areas like the pelvic floor, is often overlooked and under-discussed. Many women are unaware of the options available to them and feel too embarrassed to seek help. Reardon and other professionals like Dr. Karen Tang, a gynecologist and surgeon, are working to change this narrative. They use social media to break the taboo around these topics and provide valuable education and support to women.

By promoting pelvic-floor therapy and education, Reardon hopes to empower women to take control of their health and prevent future issues. Her mission is to ensure that no woman has to face the devastating consequences of pelvic-floor disorders when preventive measures and treatment options are available.

