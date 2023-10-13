From TikTok Star to Too Faced Creative Director: Sara Echeagaray Makes Her Mark

Sara Echeagaray, a 21-year-old TikTok star and creative director-in-residence for Too Faced cosmetics, has quickly risen to fame, thanks to her talent and creativity. Hailing from a small border town in Texas, Echeagaray initially faced challenges in pursuing her dreams of acting, but found solace and success on TikTok.

Using the platform as a creative outlet during the pandemic, Echeagaray gained millions of followers and caught the attention of her now-agent. This led to her landing a role in a Disney+ show and ultimately becoming the first-ever creative director-in-residence for Too Faced cosmetics.

In her role as creative director-in-residence, Echeagaray brings a Gen Z perspective to the brand, leads social media initiatives, and hosts community-building events. She aims to connect with audiences authentically and bring a sense of genuine love for the Too Faced brand.

Echeagaray recently participated in a panel on “Latino Representation on TikTok,” where she discussed her content creation and offered insight into how brands can engage with Latinx users authentically. On TikTok, she often promotes her curated collection with Too Faced, which includes popular products like the Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara and Lip Injection Maximum Plump.

Too Faced has been a part of Echeagaray’s life since she first started doing makeup, and she continues to showcase her favorite products through her content. She recently launched the Sara’s Sweet Collection, featuring lip gloss and an eye shadow palette curated Echeagaray herself.

In addition to her role at Too Faced, Echeagaray is also making waves in her acting career. She joined the cast of the Disney+ series “Big Shot” and fulfilled a childhood dream of being on Disney Channel. Echeagaray hopes to inspire other Latinx individuals, both young and old, to pursue their dreams and have the support of their parents.

Despite initial disapproval from her parents regarding her nontraditional career path, Echeagaray convinced them of the importance of following her dreams. She took a leap of faith and is now reaping the rewards, but she remains grateful for her journey and the opportunities that have come her way.

