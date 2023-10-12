SAG-AFTRA Contract Negotiations Suspended as Differences Remain

The negotiations for a new contract between SAG-AFTRA and the major studios have been suspended, with no clear timeline for when talks will resume. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) announced on Wednesday night that the differences between the two sides were “too great” and that conversations were no longer productive.

One of the major sticking points in the negotiations is SAG-AFTRA’s demand for a 2% share of streaming revenue. The studios have flatly rejected this demand, offering a proposal that actors be paid a set rate per subscriber from each major streaming platform.

The cost of the proposal is another area of disagreement. SAG-AFTRA estimates it would cost about $500 million per year, while the AMPTP believes it would be over $800 million. The CEOs of the studios argue that both figures are economically “irrational” and not a basis for further negotiations.

SAG-AFTRA also wants its members to be compensated for all programs on streaming platforms, including theatrical films and pre-existing shows licensed from broadcast and cable. The union sees its demand as a modest sharing of the revenue generated from its members’ work. But the studios, particularly Netflix, view the demand as a “levy” on subscribers.

The negotiations have been further complicated disagreements over artificial intelligence and increases in minimums to keep pace with inflation. The studio side is also focused on the role of Fran Drescher, the union’s president, who has been actively involved in the talks and has been credited with the initial concept of the revenue sharing proposal.

The union remains ready and willing to continue negotiations, but the AMPTP’s decision to suspend talks has created uncertainty about when this will happen.

