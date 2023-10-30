New Dance Trend Takes Over Public Transportation

Videos of young content creators dancing and lip-syncing on public transportation have become a global sensation, inspiring a wave of confident self-expression. However, what many people may not know is that this trend was kickstarted a 22-year-old Malaysian law graduate named Sabrina Bahsoon, also known as “Tube Girl.”

Sabrina gained worldwide attention after filming a video of herself dancing on the London Underground in August. Since then, she has amassed over 750,000 followers on TikTok and has garnered the attention of musicians and fellow TikTok influencers who are eager to collaborate with her.

Before her rise to fame, Sabrina was born and raised in Malaysia and relocated to London to pursue her A-levels at the age of 16. She initially attended sports college but eventually decided to pursue a degree in law at Durham University.

After graduating, Sabrina realized that law-related jobs were not for her and instead applied for fashion and music marketing internships. Despite facing rejections, she remained determined to find her niche and showcase her authentic personality.

Little did she know that her video would spark a worldwide dance revolution. Sabrina has since achieved her fashion dreams, walking the runways at London, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks and collaborating with major brands like Boss and Valentino.

But Sabrina’s impact extends beyond the fashion world. Her confidence-boosting trend has inspired fellow content creators around the world, from radio announcer Anne Jacyntha in Malaysia to TikTok star Edoardo Liotta in Singapore.

While some may have initial reservations about dancing in public, the positive response has been overwhelming. People have praised these creators for their confidence and have shown support for their videos. It’s a fun way to connect with others and break out of the usual reserved atmosphere of public transportation.

Sabrina remains humble and focused on being a positive influence, drawing inspiration from her grandmothers who have the ability to touch people’s hearts. Her journey from a law graduate to a global sensation showcases the power of self-expression and the impact one person can have on the world.

