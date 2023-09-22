The Rise of Hit Man: A Festival Favorite Finds its Home on Netflix

Writer-director Richard Linklater’s latest film, “Hit Man,” has been making waves at film festivals with its crowd-pleasing blend of comedy and noir. Starring Glen Powell as a mild-mannered poseur assassin, the film has been hailed as a career-defining performance for Powell. With its mass appeal, it seemed destined for a successful theatrical release and potentially even awards recognition.

However, despite initial interest from multiple buyers, including streaming services, theatrical distributors seemed hesitant to take on the film. This hesitancy is reflective of a broader trend in the industry, where studios are increasingly reluctant to release anything but big-budget event films in theaters. Linklater himself expressed frustration with the lackluster release of his previous film, “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood,” on Netflix.

Ultimately, the distribution rights for “Hit Man” were sold to Netflix for an eye-watering $20 million. While the deal does include a “theatrical component,” it is likely that the film will receive a limited release to fulfill obligations for awards consideration. This practice, known as “four-walling,” allows studios or streamers to rent out theaters and keep all the box-office revenue. However, it does little to create public awareness of a theatrical release.

John Sloss, CEO of Cinetic Media, Linklater’s long-time deal-maker, explains that the decision to release “Hit Man” on Netflix instead of through a studio distributor was driven market realities in the post-COVID era. Theaters are reluctant to commit to theatrical releases, and this caution is reflected in the industry as a whole. Sloss acknowledges that while “Hit Man” is a commercial movie, the current climate favors only the biggest films for theatrical release.

The deal with Netflix represents a significant financial opportunity for the film and aligns with Linklater’s positive relationship with the streaming platform. Despite the shift away from a traditional theatrical release, the success of “Hit Man” demonstrates the evolving landscape of film distribution.

