Pinterest Predicts 2024 Trends: Bows, Eclectic Grandpa Style, and Sustainability

A recent report Pinterest is offering insights into the anticipated trends that will dominate 2024. By analyzing popular search terms on its platform, Pinterest aims to help brands and retailers get ahead of the game in predicting consumer crazes.

One of the standout trends predicted for next year is the rise of bows. Pinterest has seen a surge in searches for terms like “bow outfit” and “bow necklace,” indicating a growing interest in this fashionable accessory.

In men’s fashion, Pinterest has identified the emergence of the “eclectic grandpa” style. This trend, popular among both Gen Z and boomers, involves incorporating unconventional and expressive elements into their wardrobes. The report suggests that this nostalgic style, which includes retro basics and layered cardigans in ’70s-inspired colors, will experience a significant increase in exploration.

Another trend that Pinterest predicts is an increase in sustainability-focused activities, similar to the DIY trend of the 2010s. Consumers, including boomers and Gen Xers, are showing a growing interest in upcycling and reusing materials. Searches for terms like “zero waste sewing patterns” and “leftover fabric” have seen a significant rise, reflecting a desire for more sustainable fashion choices.

The report also highlights the shifting focus in the beauty industry towards bodycare. As people prioritize self-care, Pinterest predicts that there will be a greater emphasis on “head to glow” routines, with individuals investing more in bodycare products. Boomer and Gen Z consumers are expected to show an increased interest in luxury lotions and at-home spa experiences, as indicated a surge in searches for “bodycare” and “body skincare routine.”

While predicting trends accurately can be challenging, Pinterest boasts an impressive 80% success rate from its previous year’s predictions. By staying ahead of the game and aligning their strategies with these anticipated trends, brands and retailers can position themselves for success in 2024.

Source: Original article has been repurposed and diverged.