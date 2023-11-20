Reece Feldman: From Rule-Breaker to Hollywood’s Gen Z Entertainment Expert

Reece Feldman’s journey to becoming the go-to TikTok consultant for Hollywood studios was anything but conventional. The 25-year-old creator broke a few rules along the way, starting with his behind-the-scenes videos on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where he worked as a production assistant. “It was a calculated risk that I almost got fired for,” Feldman admits. But that one test video turned out to be the start of something big.

With millions of views and the attention of Prime Video, Feldman’s TikTok career took off. Today, he is the Gen Z authority on entertainment, collaborating with nearly every studio and streamer in town. From red carpets to press junkets, Feldman creates viral content featuring A-listers participating in trends and comedic skits. His videos with Hollywood heavyweights like Christopher Nolan and the cast of Scream 6 have garnered millions of views, becoming highlights of the past year.

Feldman’s success has led to formal contracts with Paramount and Prime, allowing him to create content for their entire slates. Other studios also reach out to him for one-off partnerships around specific projects and events. While he keeps his rate undisclosed, Feldman reveals that he is no longer working paycheck to paycheck.

Creating content for Hollywood studios comes with its challenges, especially when it comes to translating internet humor for marketing teams. Feldman describes it as a collaborative process, where he balances the studio’s goals with his own creative instincts. He believes that authenticity and speaking the language of the audience are the keys to successful advertising in the digital age.

Despite his success, Feldman took a break from studio partnerships during the SAG-AFTRA strike, standing in solidarity with fellow creators. Now that the strike has ended, he is confident that studios understand the importance of supporting creators’ rights and aspirations to work in the industry.

While Feldman continues to make waves as a TikTok consultant, his ultimate goal is to become a writer and director, with a particular interest in horror and comedy. For now, he is focused on helping movies and shows succeed finding their audience. “Regardless of whether or not it is my favorite movie or my favorite show, I know that someone will appreciate it; they just need to find it,” Feldman says.

Reece Feldman’s unconventional path to success in Hollywood serves as an inspiration for aspiring creators and highlights the evolving landscape of entertainment in the digital age. From rule-breaker to Hollywood’s Gen Z entertainment expert, Feldman continues to shape the industry with his viral TikTok content.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Reece Feldman?

A: Reece Feldman is a 25-year-old TikTok consultant known for creating viral content for Hollywood studios.

Q: How did Reece Feldman start his career?

A: Feldman started posting behind-the-scenes videos on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which gained millions of views and caught the attention of Prime Video.

Q: What kind of content does Reece Feldman create?

A: Feldman creates content from red carpets and press junkets, featuring A-listers in viral trends and comedic skits.

Q: How does Feldman collaborate with studios?

A: Feldman has formal contracts with Paramount and Prime to create content for their entire slates. Other studios reach out to him for one-off partnerships around specific projects and events.

Q: What is Feldman’s ultimate goal?

A: Feldman aspires to become a writer and director, with a particular interest in horror and comedy.