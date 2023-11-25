Prince William County’s Fentanyl Exposed Campaign: Shaping Young Lives

Prince William County in Virginia is celebrating the success of their innovative campaign, Fentanyl Exposed, which aimed to educate and raise awareness among young people about the dangers of fentanyl. Led community leaders and designed with teenagers’ input, the campaign utilized various platforms, including a dedicated website and social media accounts, to disseminate crucial information.

The Fentanyl Exposed campaign was born out of growing concern over the increasing number of young people involved with fentanyl usage. LeNelle Mozell, the county’s community services behavioral health program manager, emphasized the need to intervene early, provide accurate information, and equip young people with the knowledge to protect themselves and respond to possible overdoses. The striking video content created for the campaign depicted the rapidity of an overdose and guided viewers on how to respond to such a situation.

Embracing the power of social media, the campaign strategically reached out to teenagers through platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and even television. The goal was to ensure that the messages reached the intended audience and that the content was concise and engaging. Videos, ranging from 15 to 30 seconds, were crafted to capture attention and deliver the important message effectively.

One crucial aspect of the Fentanyl Exposed campaign involved dispelling the misconception that what young people are obtaining are legitimate pharmaceuticals. LeNelle Mozell highlighted that the pills they thought were “Perc-30s” were often counterfeit and contained dangerous substances. By imparting this knowledge, the campaign aimed to prevent unintentional harm caused misinformation.

The success of the Fentanyl Exposed campaign is evident in its extensive reach. With over six million impressions, the campaign effectively reached young people not only in Prince William County but also in the neighboring cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. The decision to display campaign materials in movie theaters further expanded its impact, ensuring that the message was visible to a wider audience.

The collaboration between Prince William County and the media agency responsible for the campaign has yielded above-average metrics, reinforcing the vital role played such awareness campaigns. The county’s commitment to addressing fentanyl addiction providing usable and relevant information to its youth is commendable. By arming young people with knowledge, the Fentanyl Exposed campaign seeks to prevent further loss of lives and combat the unimaginable addiction gripping communities.

FAQ:

Q: What is fentanyl?

A: Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is significantly more potent than morphine. It is often used to manage severe pain.

Q: Why is fentanyl dangerous?

A: Fentanyl is highly potent and can lead to overdose or death, particularly when used improperly or mixed with other substances.

Q: What is the purpose of the Fentanyl Exposed campaign?

A: The Fentanyl Exposed campaign aims to raise awareness among young people about the dangers of fentanyl and provide them with the necessary knowledge to protect themselves and respond to overdoses.

Q: How did the campaign reach young people?

A: The campaign utilized platforms such as social media (Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat), YouTube, television, and movie theaters to ensure that the messages reached the intended audience.

Q: What was the impact of the campaign?

A: The campaign achieved over six million impressions and successfully reached teenagers in Prince William County and nearby cities. It also garnered above-average metrics, indicating its success in raising awareness.