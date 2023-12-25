How popular was E.T. when it came out?

How E.T. Took the World Storm: A Look Back at its Unprecedented Popularity

When Steven Spielberg’s iconic film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial hit theaters on June 11, 1982, it quickly became a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences of all ages and breaking numerous box office records. The heartwarming story of a young boy named Elliott who befriends a stranded alien touched the hearts of millions, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture that still resonates today.

The Popularity of E.T.:

E.T. was an instant hit, receiving widespread critical acclaim and capturing the imagination of moviegoers around the world. The film’s unique blend of science fiction, adventure, and heartfelt storytelling struck a chord with audiences, propelling it to become the highest-grossing film of all time until Spielberg’s own Jurassic Park surpassed it in 1993.

The film’s popularity was not limited to the United States; it achieved immense success internationally as well. E.T. became a global sensation, earning over $792 million worldwide during its initial release, a staggering figure for the time. Its universal themes of friendship, acceptance, and the power of love transcended language and cultural barriers, resonating with audiences across the globe.

FAQ:

Q: What does “box office records” mean?

A: “Box office records” refers to the financial success of a film, specifically the amount of money it earns at the box office. Breaking box office records means surpassing previous records for ticket sales and revenue.

Q: How did E.T. impact popular culture?

A: E.T. had a profound impact on popular culture, influencing everything from merchandise and fashion trends to inspiring countless references and parodies in other films, TV shows, and music. The film’s iconic image of Elliott and E.T. flying across the moon became an enduring symbol of friendship and adventure.

Q: How does E.T.’s success compare to other films?

A: E.T.’s success was unprecedented at the time, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time until it was surpassed Jurassic Park in 1993. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have solidified its place as one of the most beloved and influential films in cinematic history.

In conclusion, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’s popularity upon its release was nothing short of extraordinary. Its universal themes, masterful storytelling, and unforgettable characters captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, making it a timeless classic that continues to enchant new generations.