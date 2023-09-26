New Technology Solves Encrypted Attacks in Hybrid Cloud

A recent hybrid cloud security survey revealed that IT and security professionals are concerned about the exploitation of blind spots in their networks. With the increasing use of both private and public clouds, blind spots, particularly in lateral movement or east-west traffic, are not being captured accurately or completely through logging.

Many solutions focus on the cloud perimeter or logging agents on the host, assuming that the public cloud will handle security automatically. However, this approach is proving insufficient, as over 80% of organizations experienced a cloud security incident in the past year.

Encryption, which is widely used to protect data, is now being leveraged attackers to conceal their tracks. They exploit employee credentials, encrypt their actions, spoof ports, and simulate normal traffic and tools, resulting in data breaches that go undetected security measures.

To address these challenges, organizations are adopting Zero Trust architectures, which require full visibility across the entire network, regardless of where assets are located. Additionally, the implementation of encryption adds complexity, as decryption inside the cloud is costly and impractical.

One company has introduced a solution that provides plaintext visibility without decryption. This technology captures traffic before encryption or after decryption, leveraging native functionality in Linux. It does not intercept keys or require computationally expensive processes. By delivering plaintext visibility to the security stack, the technology enhances threat detection eliminating blind spots.

This solution operates independently of applications, avoiding operational challenges associated with agent-based approaches. It can be deployed across various virtual, cloud, and container platforms, ensuring interoperability and ease of use.

With this technology, organizations can effectively address encrypted attacks in the hybrid cloud and enhance their security posture in the face of evolving threats.

