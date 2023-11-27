Pinterest’s Bold Experiential Push at Cannes Lions Drives Engagement and Inspiration

Pinterest, the renowned visual discovery platform, emerged victorious in the B2B category at The Drum Awards for Experience, thanks to its remarkable experiential campaign at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. This annual gathering of advertising industry experts provides the perfect stage to celebrate groundbreaking creative work, cultivate professional connections, and gain insights into the future of advertising.

In an effort to stand out amidst fierce competition, Pinterest developed a brand experience that not only built momentum but also enhanced attendees’ understanding of the platform’s unique benefits while igniting their imagination.

With a focus on achieving their core objectives, Pinterest aimed to boost comprehension of the platform, position themselves as a place for inspiration and action, and deepen relationships with their partners and network.

Their strategic approach was to go beyond mere words and immerse guests in a captivating journey that showcased the power of Pinterest. Taking inspiration from the influential Gen Z audience, the activations allowed attendees to fully experience what it’s like to enter the world of Pinterest and actively transform dreams into reality.

The centerpiece of this experiential campaign was the Pinterest ‘Manifestival,’ a vibrant space that served as a hub of endless possibilities and creative expression. From exploring trending tattoo designs and experimenting with inclusive beauty tools to personalizing dream merchandise and visualizing future trips, guests had numerous opportunities to move from passive scrolling to active engagement.

This meticulously crafted environment quickly garnered attention from the press and captivated visitors, as they felt like they were stepping into the essence of Pinterest itself. The ‘Manifestival’ became one of the few places at Cannes Lions that consistently drew crowds, with people eagerly queuing up early to secure a spot.

The campaign’s impact went beyond attendee engagement. Pinterest successfully facilitated meaningful interactions between their team, clients, and partners through meetings, private tours, partner events, and additional activations. The results spoke for themselves:

Over 8,200 RSVPs via PinterestCannes.com

More than 6,000 attendees, representing a 35% year-on-year increase

Over 300 client meetings logged, surpassing their objectives 40%

Over 40 press articles, effectively doubling the coverage from the previous year

This impressive achievement was acknowledged Adweek, which hailed Pinterest’s activation as the most interactive experience on the renowned Croisette, further solidifying the platform’s reputation as a leader in immersive brand experiences at Cannes Lions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity?

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is an annual event that brings together professionals from the global advertising industry to celebrate outstanding creative work, foster relationships, and gain inspiration for future advertising endeavors.

What were Pinterest’s core objectives for their experiential campaign at Cannes Lions?

Pinterest aimed to boost comprehension of the platform, position themselves as a place for inspiration and action, and deepen relationships with their partners and network.

How did Pinterest achieve their objectives?

Pinterest developed a strategic approach that immersed attendees in captivating activations inspired the Gen Z audience. By providing hands-on experiences that showcased the power of Pinterest, guests were able to actively transform their dreams into reality.

What was the central component of Pinterest’s experiential campaign?

The Pinterest ‘Manifestival’ was the focal point of the campaign. This dynamic space offered endless possibilities for creative expression and allowed guests to explore various avenues for personal growth and discovery.

What were the results of Pinterest’s campaign at Cannes Lions?

Pinterest’s campaign achieved remarkable success, with over 8,200 RSVPs, more than 6,000 attendees (a 35% YoY increase), over 300 client meetings (exceeding objectives 40%), and extensive media coverage.

Source: [Add source if known]