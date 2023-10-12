How Pair Eyewear Leveraged TikTok for Growth and Conversions

Pair Eyewear, an early-stage startup that sells customizable frames, experienced viral success on TikTok, leading to significant brand growth and conversions. A TikTok video featuring a customer showcasing 10 different styles of Pair’s frames garnered hundreds of thousands of likes, sparking a movement onto the platform. This breakthrough moment prompted Pair to leverage TikTok further encouraging users to create selfie-style videos featuring their magnetized, colorful top frames.

The success of Pair Eyewear on TikTok has translated into conversions, with approximately 50,000 customers coming from the platform, contributing to at least 25% of total sales. The brand has sold over 3.2 million top frames, including 300,000 from TikTok alone this year. Pair’s success on TikTok can be attributed to its diverse customer base, spanning various ages, races, and geographic locations. The use of influencers from a wide range of demographics has also played a vital role in promoting the brand.

Pair Eyewear’s TikTok strategy involves a three-pronged approach. The brand has its own account, where it creates content and interacts with followers. Paid ads are run on the platform as well. However, a key aspect of the strategy is the influencer and creator program, which involves working with nearly 1,000 creators who receive discount codes to share with their followers. Pair prioritizes working with creators who are genuine glasses wearers and understand the pain points associated with wearing glasses.

One factor contributing to the success of Pair Eyewear’s influencer program is the discount codes provided to influencers, offering a 15% discount to their followers. Additionally, Pair’s strategy focuses on quality over quantity when selecting influencers, aiming to work with creators of different ages and demographics. The brand also utilizes algorithms to determine payment and maintains ongoing relationships with most creators.

The TikTok presence of Pair Eyewear not only drives sales but also fosters customer loyalty. The brand regularly releases new top frame styles, giving customers something to talk about and show off. This approach aligns with the collection-style approach seen on TikTok, where creators showcase multiple styles in a single video. This strategy generates excitement and encourages repeat purchases.

Pair Eyewear’s success on TikTok can be attributed to its ability to pay attention to the broader conversation happening on the platform and react accordingly. By understanding trends and engaging with users, the brand has effectively utilized TikTok as a visual storytelling platform to attract and convert customers.

