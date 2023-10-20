Cybersecurity Month Emphasizes the Importance of Privacy on Social Media

In light of Cybersecurity Month, the University of Kentucky Information Technology Services (UK ITS) is urging individuals to exercise caution when sharing personal information online. Whether on social media or dating apps, sharing too many specific details can lead to a variety of consequences, including break-ins, financial loss, and compromised personal safety.

To promote cybersecurity awareness, UK ITS has provided recommendations to help users protect themselves while using social media platforms. One suggestion is to regularly review privacy settings, ensuring that profiles are set to private. By reviewing what others can see on their profile as a public viewer, individuals can minimize their risk of oversharing.

According to Jackie Campbell, a Cybersecurity Analyst from UK ITS, strict privacy settings are essential for limiting who can access and view posts. Even posts shared with friends can potentially be seen others who have been given permission to follow those friends. This underscores the “Mosaic Effect,” which refers to seemingly harmless pieces of information that, when combined, can construct a revealing picture or assumptions about an individual.

Another precaution advised is to avoid accepting follow requests from strangers. Sharing personal details like age, school, address, and activities can be dangerous when these details fall into the wrong hands. It is crucial to limit social media connections to people known personally and trusted.

Additionally, individuals should be aware that stories and posts on platforms like Snapchat do not truly disappear. While content may only be viewable for 24 hours, the social media company retains copies of the sent photos and videos on their servers, even if they go unviewed. Therefore, it’s wise to exercise caution in posting content on such platforms.

Campbell further advises against posting about being out of town, as innocent vacation photos may contain metadata with GPS location information. This inadvertently reveals that one’s home is likely vacant, making it an attractive target for thieves.

Given that October is not only Cybersecurity Awareness Month but also Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it is essential to address the issue of cyberstalking. Victims of intimate partner violence have reported being stalked through electronic communication methods. It’s crucial not to engage with threatening messages, change passwords, and seek help if in danger. Cyberstalking is a crime, and both local authorities and the FBI should be contacted.

Protecting against identity theft and fraud is another crucial aspect of online safety. Cybercriminals only need a few pieces of personal information to carry out fraudulent activities. Information that individuals often freely share, such as birthdays, addresses, and interests, can easily be sold on the dark web.

Even when using dating apps, it is wise to limit the information shared. Linking social media accounts, sharing too many personal interests, or providing identifying information can make individuals susceptible to romance scams. Scammers may exploit personal details in an attempt to build trust and eventually coerce victims into sending money.

Overall, exercising caution and limiting the personal information shared on social media platforms and dating apps is crucial for maintaining online privacy and protecting oneself from cyber threats. By practicing good cybersecurity habits, individuals can safeguard their personal information and enjoy peace of mind.

Sources: UK ITS (University of Kentucky Information Technology Services)