One Piece Live-Action Series: Eiichiro Oda Collaborates Closely with Netflix

In the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved manga series One Piece, creator Eiichiro Oda has been working closely with the team behind Netflix’s production every step of the way. Eric Litman, the series editor, recently shared insights into the collaboration and how they brought the motley crew of young misfit pirates to life.

Litman explained that guided Oda, they worked on shaping the structure of the series, especially focusing on the first-act character arcs. The story introduces Monkey D. Luffy, played Iñaki Godoy, as he embarks on his quest to become the Pirate King. Alongside him, his crew, known as the Straw Hat Pirates, explores the Grand Line in search of the mythical treasure called the “One Piece.”

When speaking about his involvement, Litman expressed his excitement for working on episodes three and four, directed Emma Sullivan. Before joining the series, Litman immersed himself in the source material, watching the anime and reading the manga, upon which the show is based.

Working closely with Oda, Litman received constructive and interesting notes, which helped shape the episodes. One challenging aspect was incorporating the rich backstories of each character, considering the extensive lore presented in the anime series.

The editors faced the task of condensing significant amounts of material into manageable scenes while maintaining the essence of the characters. Oda himself suggested intercutting certain scenes to create a more dynamic flow, and the team successfully implemented this approach.

The collaboration between Oda, Litman, and the rest of the team has been fruitful, resulting in a well-received pilot episode. The dedication to staying true to the source material while adapting it to a live-action format has been a priority for the production.

Fans of One Piece can now enjoy the first season of the live-action series streaming on Netflix. As the journey of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew unfolds, viewers can expect a faithful and exciting adaptation of this beloved manga.