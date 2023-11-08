How old were the actresses in Hocus Pocus 1993?

In the realm of classic Halloween movies, few can rival the enduring charm of “Hocus Pocus.” Released in 1993, this family-friendly film has become a beloved staple of the holiday season. But have you ever wondered how old the actresses were when they brought these iconic characters to life? Let’s take a closer look at the ages of the leading ladies of “Hocus Pocus.”

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson: Sarah Jessica Parker, known for her role as the ditzy and flirtatious witch Sarah Sanderson, was born on March 25, 1965. This means she was 28 years old when she portrayed the character in “Hocus Pocus.” Parker’s youthful energy and comedic timing brought Sarah Sanderson to life, making her one of the most memorable characters in the film.

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson: The incomparable Bette Midler took on the role of the wicked and cunning Winifred Sanderson. Born on December 1, 1945, Midler was 47 years old during the filming of “Hocus Pocus.” Despite being in her late forties, Midler’s performance showcased her incredible talent and versatility, solidifying Winifred as one of her most iconic roles.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson: Kathy Najimy portrayed the lovable and slightly dim-witted Mary Sanderson. Born on February 6, 1957, Najimy was 36 years old when she joined the cast of “Hocus Pocus.” Her comedic timing and endearing portrayal of Mary added depth to the trio of witches, making her an integral part of the film’s success.

In conclusion, the actresses in “Hocus Pocus” brought their characters to life with remarkable talent and skill. Despite their varying ages during the filming, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy created a trio of witches that continue to captivate audiences of all ages. Their performances have solidified “Hocus Pocus” as a timeless Halloween classic.