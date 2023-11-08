How old were the actors in Hocus Pocus in the first movie?

In the realm of classic Halloween movies, few have achieved the cult status of “Hocus Pocus.” Released in 1993, this family-friendly film has become a beloved staple of the holiday season. But have you ever wondered how old the actors were when they brought these iconic characters to life? Let’s take a closer look at the ages of the main cast members during the making of the first movie.

The Sanderson Sisters:

Bette Midler, who portrayed the mischievous and flamboyant Winifred Sanderson, was 47 years old at the time of filming. Sarah Jessica Parker, known for her portrayal of the ditzy and seductive Sarah Sanderson, was 28. Kathy Najimy, who played the lovable and quirky Mary Sanderson, was 36.

Max Dennison and Allison:

Omri Katz, who played the role of Max Dennison, the teenage protagonist, was 17 years old during the production of “Hocus Pocus.” Thora Birch, who portrayed Max’s love interest, Allison, was just 11 years old at the time.

Dani Dennison:

Dani Dennison, Max’s spunky little sister, was played Vinessa Shaw. She was 17 years old during the filming of the movie.

Thackery Binx:

Sean Murray brought the character of Thackery Binx, the cursed black cat, to life. He was 16 years old during the making of “Hocus Pocus.”

FAQ:

Q: What is the meaning of “cult status”?

A: “Cult status” refers to a movie, book, or any form of media that has gained a dedicated and passionate following over time, often outside of mainstream popularity.

Q: Who are the Sanderson Sisters?

A: The Sanderson Sisters are the main antagonists in “Hocus Pocus.” They are three witches from the 17th century who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts.

Q: What does “protagonist” mean?

A: The protagonist is the main character or hero of a story, around whom the plot revolves.

Q: What does “spunky” mean?

A: “Spunky” is an adjective used to describe someone who is lively, spirited, and full of energy.

Q: Who is Thackery Binx?

A: Thackery Binx is a character in “Hocus Pocus” who was transformed into an immortal black cat the Sanderson Sisters after trying to save his sister from their clutches.