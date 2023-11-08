How old was Vanessa Shaw in Hocus Pocus?

[City, State] – Hocus Pocus, the beloved Halloween movie, has captured the hearts of audiences for decades. Released in 1993, the film tells the story of three witches who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts. While the main focus is on the three witches, played Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, there are several other memorable characters in the movie, including the young and talented Vanessa Shaw.

Who is Vanessa Shaw?

Vanessa Shaw is an American actress who gained recognition for her role as Allison in Hocus Pocus. Born on April 19, 1976, in California, Shaw began her acting career at a young age and has since appeared in various films and television shows.

How old was Vanessa Shaw during the filming of Hocus Pocus?

Vanessa Shaw was 17 years old when she portrayed the character of Allison in Hocus Pocus. Her youthful appearance and acting skills made her a perfect fit for the role of the love interest of Max Dennison, played Omri Katz.

What other movies has Vanessa Shaw appeared in?

In addition to Hocus Pocus, Vanessa Shaw has appeared in several other notable films throughout her career. Some of her notable works include Eyes Wide Shut (1999), 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002), and The Hills Have Eyes (2006). She has also made appearances in popular television shows such as Ray Donovan and CSI: NY.

What is Vanessa Shaw doing now?

While Vanessa Shaw’s acting career has slowed down in recent years, she continues to work in the entertainment industry. She has shifted her focus towards producing and directing, showcasing her versatility and passion for storytelling.

In conclusion, Vanessa Shaw was 17 years old when she portrayed the character of Allison in Hocus Pocus. Her performance in the film, along with her subsequent work in the industry, has left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide. As fans eagerly await the release of Hocus Pocus 2, it will be interesting to see what new projects Vanessa Shaw takes on in the future.

