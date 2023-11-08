How old was Thora Birch in Hocus Pocus?

In the realm of classic Halloween movies, “Hocus Pocus” holds a special place in the hearts of many. Released in 1993, this family-friendly film has become a beloved staple during the spooky season. One of the standout performances in the movie was delivered a young Thora Birch, who played the role of Dani Dennison. But how old was Thora Birch when she starred in this iconic film?

Thora Birch was born on March 11, 1982, in Los Angeles, California. At the time of the movie’s release in 1993, she was just 11 years old. Despite her young age, Birch showcased remarkable talent and charisma in her portrayal of Dani Dennison, the fearless and resourceful little sister who finds herself caught up in a battle against a coven of witches.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Thora Birch?

A: Thora Birch is an American actress who gained prominence for her roles in movies such as “American Beauty” and “Ghost World.” She began her acting career at a young age and has since established herself as a versatile and talented performer.

Q: What is “Hocus Pocus” about?

A: “Hocus Pocus” is a fantasy-comedy film directed Kenny Ortega. The story follows a teenager named Max Dennison, who accidentally resurrects three witches from the Salem witch trials. Max, along with his younger sister Dani and their new friend Allison, must find a way to stop the witches from becoming immortal.

Q: Did Thora Birch continue acting after “Hocus Pocus”?

A: Yes, Thora Birch continued to pursue her acting career after “Hocus Pocus.” She went on to star in numerous films and television shows, earning critical acclaim for her performances.

Thora Birch’s portrayal of Dani Dennison in “Hocus Pocus” remains a memorable part of the film’s enduring legacy. Her youthful energy and talent brought the character to life, captivating audiences of all ages. Even though over two decades have passed since the movie’s release, Thora Birch’s performance continues to enchant viewers, making “Hocus Pocus” a timeless Halloween favorite.