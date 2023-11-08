How old was Thackery Binx in Hocus Pocus?

In the beloved Halloween film “Hocus Pocus,” Thackery Binx is a key character who plays a crucial role in the story. But have you ever wondered how old Thackery Binx actually was? Let’s dive into the details and uncover the age of this iconic character.

Thackery Binx, portrayed actor Sean Murray, is introduced to us as a young boy living in Salem, Massachusetts, during the infamous witch trials of 1693. He and his sister, Emily, stumble upon the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches who have been terrorizing the town. Unfortunately, their encounter with the witches takes a dark turn when the sisters cast a spell on Emily, turning her into an immortal black cat.

From that moment on, Thackery Binx is cursed to live forever as a feline, serving as a constant reminder of the Sanderson sisters’ evil deeds. Throughout the film, we see Thackery Binx in his cat form, aiding the film’s protagonists in their quest to defeat the witches and break the curse.

So, how old was Thackery Binx when he was transformed into a cat? According to the film’s storyline, Thackery was just a young boy at the time of his transformation. While his exact age is not explicitly mentioned, it can be inferred that he was likely in his early teens, given his appearance and the fact that he was old enough to venture out into the woods with his sister.

FAQ:

Q: How did Thackery Binx become a cat?

A: Thackery Binx became a cat after the Sanderson sisters cast a spell on him and his sister, turning them into immortal feline companions.

Q: Can Thackery Binx ever turn back into a human?

A: No, according to the film’s storyline, Thackery Binx is cursed to remain a cat forever, serving as a reminder of the Sanderson sisters’ dark magic.

Q: Who played Thackery Binx in “Hocus Pocus”?

A: Thackery Binx was portrayed actor Sean Murray in the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.”

In conclusion, Thackery Binx was transformed into a cat at a young age, likely in his early teens. Throughout “Hocus Pocus,” he remains in his feline form, assisting the film’s protagonists in their battle against the Sanderson sisters. Despite his unfortunate fate, Thackery Binx’s character continues to captivate audiences with his bravery and loyalty, making him an integral part of the Halloween classic.