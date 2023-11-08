How old was Sofia Vergara in Modern Family?

In the hit television series Modern Family, Sofia Vergara captivated audiences with her vibrant personality and undeniable talent. But have you ever wondered how old she was during the show’s run? Let’s take a closer look at the age of this beloved actress and how she brought her character, Gloria Pritchett, to life.

During the first season of Modern Family, which premiered in 2009, Sofia Vergara was 37 years old. Born on July 10, 1972, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Vergara had already established herself as a successful actress in Latin America before making her mark in Hollywood. Her portrayal of Gloria Pritchett, the vivacious and passionate wife of Jay Pritchett, played Ed O’Neill, earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Throughout the show’s 11-season run, Vergara’s character evolved and grew, becoming one of the most beloved and iconic figures on television. Her comedic timing and undeniable chemistry with her co-stars made her an integral part of the show’s success.

FAQ:

Q: How old is Sofia Vergara now?

A: As of 2021, Sofia Vergara is 49 years old. She continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, starring in various films and television shows.

Q: Did Sofia Vergara win any awards for her role in Modern Family?

A: Yes, Sofia Vergara received numerous accolades for her portrayal of Gloria Pritchett. She was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and four Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film.

Q: What other projects has Sofia Vergara been involved in?

A: Apart from Modern Family, Sofia Vergara has appeared in films such as Hot Pursuit, Chef, and The Emoji Movie. She has also been a judge on America’s Got Talent and is a successful businesswoman, with her own line of furniture and a fragrance collection.

Q: Is Sofia Vergara still acting?

A: Yes, Sofia Vergara continues to pursue acting projects. She recently starred in the film Chick Fight and is set to appear in the upcoming movie The Boss Baby: Family Business.

In conclusion, Sofia Vergara was 37 years old when she first graced our screens as Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family. Her talent, charisma, and undeniable beauty made her a standout in the show, and she continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.