How old was Sean Murray when he did Hocus Pocus?

In the world of entertainment, child actors often captivate audiences with their talent and charm. One such actor who made a memorable appearance in the beloved Halloween film “Hocus Pocus” is Sean Murray. But how old was he when he took on this iconic role? Let’s dive into the details.

Sean Murray was born on November 15, 1977, in Bethesda, Maryland, USA. He began his acting career at a young age, and one of his earliest roles was in the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.” In the movie, Murray portrayed the character Thackery Binx, a young boy who is transformed into an immortal black cat a group of witches.

At the time of filming “Hocus Pocus,” Sean Murray was just 15 years old. Despite his young age, Murray delivered a remarkable performance, capturing the hearts of audiences with his portrayal of the cursed feline. His talent and on-screen presence were evident even at such a tender age.

FAQ:

Q: What is a child actor?

A: A child actor is a young performer who takes on roles in movies, television shows, or theater productions.

Q: What is “Hocus Pocus”?

A: “Hocus Pocus” is a Halloween-themed comedy film released in 1993. It tells the story of three witches who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, and the group of kids who must stop them.

Q: Who played Thackery Binx in “Hocus Pocus”?

A: Sean Murray portrayed the character Thackery Binx in the film “Hocus Pocus.”

Q: How old is Sean Murray now?

A: As of 2021, Sean Murray is 43 years old.

Sean Murray’s performance in “Hocus Pocus” remains a fan favorite to this day. Despite being just 15 years old at the time, he showcased his acting abilities and left a lasting impression on audiences. His portrayal of Thackery Binx will forever be remembered as a highlight of his early career.