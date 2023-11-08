How old was Sarah Jessica Parker in the first Hocus Pocus (1993)?

In the world of cinema, there are certain movies that become timeless classics, captivating audiences for generations. One such film is the beloved Halloween-themed comedy, “Hocus Pocus,” released in 1993. The movie tells the story of three witches who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, and wreak havoc on the town. Among the talented cast is the renowned actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrays the character of Sarah Sanderson, one of the mischievous witches.

How old was Sarah Jessica Parker during the filming of “Hocus Pocus”?

During the production of “Hocus Pocus,” Sarah Jessica Parker was 28 years old. Born on March 25, 1965, in Nelsonville, Ohio, Parker had already established herself as a talented actress in both film and television. Her role as Sarah Sanderson in “Hocus Pocus” showcased her versatility and comedic timing, further solidifying her place in the entertainment industry.

FAQ:

What is a timeless classic?

A timeless classic refers to a piece of art, literature, or film that remains relevant and popular across different generations. These works often possess qualities that resonate with audiences regardless of the era in which they were created.

Who are the other main cast members of “Hocus Pocus”?

“Hocus Pocus” features a talented ensemble cast, including Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, and Omri Katz as Max Dennison. Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, and Doug Jones also play significant roles in the film.

What other notable roles has Sarah Jessica Parker played?

Sarah Jessica Parker is widely recognized for her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in the hit television series “Sex and the City.” She has also appeared in numerous films, including “Footloose” (1984), “The First Wives Club” (1996), and “Failure to Launch” (2006).

In conclusion, Sarah Jessica Parker was 28 years old when she portrayed the character of Sarah Sanderson in the first “Hocus Pocus” film released in 1993. Her performance, along with the rest of the talented cast, contributed to the enduring popularity of this Halloween classic.