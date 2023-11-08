How old was Sarah in Hocus Pocus 1?

In the beloved Halloween classic, “Hocus Pocus,” Sarah Sanderson is one of the three infamous Sanderson sisters who wreak havoc on the town of Salem. Played the talented actress Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Sanderson is known for her seductive charm and enchanting singing voice. But how old was Sarah in the first installment of this bewitching film?

The Age of Sarah Sanderson

Sarah Sanderson’s age is not explicitly mentioned in the movie, leaving fans curious about her character’s backstory. However, based on the events depicted in the film, it can be inferred that Sarah is several hundred years old. Alongside her sisters, Winifred and Mary, Sarah was executed for practicing witchcraft in 1693. Fast forward to the present day, when a group of teenagers accidentally resurrects the Sanderson sisters, and it becomes clear that Sarah has been dormant for centuries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How old is Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress who played Sarah Sanderson?

A: Sarah Jessica Parker, the talented actress who brought Sarah Sanderson to life, was born on March 25, 1965. As of 2021, she is 56 years old.

Q: How old were the other Sanderson sisters in “Hocus Pocus”?

A: Winifred Sanderson, portrayed Bette Midler, and Mary Sanderson, played Kathy Najimy, were also executed in 1693 alongside Sarah. Their ages are not explicitly mentioned in the film, but it can be assumed that they are of a similar age.

Q: Will there be a sequel to “Hocus Pocus”?

A: Yes! In 2022, Disney announced that a sequel to “Hocus Pocus” is in the works. The original cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy, are set to reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters.

In conclusion, while Sarah Sanderson’s exact age is not revealed in “Hocus Pocus,” it is safe to assume that she is several hundred years old. The film’s enduring popularity and upcoming sequel prove that fans of all ages continue to be captivated the enchanting world of the Sanderson sisters.