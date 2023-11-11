How old was René Angélil when he died?

René Angélil, the renowned Canadian music manager and husband of iconic singer Celine Dion, passed away on January 14, 2016, at the age of 73. Angélil had been battling throat cancer for several years before his untimely demise.

Born on January 16, 1942, in Montreal, Quebec, Angélil began his career as a singer in the 1960s before transitioning into music management. He played a pivotal role in shaping the career of Celine Dion, whom he discovered when she was just a young teenager. Under his guidance, Dion rose to international stardom, becoming one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Angélil’s death came as a shock to the music industry and fans worldwide. His passing marked the end of an era and left a void in the hearts of those who knew him personally and those who admired his work from afar.

René Angélil’s legacy lives on through the music he helped create and the artists he nurtured. His contributions to the industry will forever be remembered, and his influence will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and music managers.