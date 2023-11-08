How old was Omri Katz during Hocus Pocus?

In the realm of classic Halloween movies, “Hocus Pocus” holds a special place in the hearts of many. Released in 1993, this family-friendly film has become a beloved staple for Halloween enthusiasts around the world. One of the key actors who brought the story to life was Omri Katz, but how old was he during the making of this iconic movie?

Omri Katz, born on May 30, 1976, portrayed the character of Max Dennison, a teenager who inadvertently brings back three witches from the dead on Halloween night. During the filming of “Hocus Pocus,” Katz was approximately 17 years old. This age was fitting for his role as Max, as it allowed him to convincingly portray a high school student caught up in a supernatural adventure.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Omri Katz?

A: Omri Katz is an American actor who gained popularity for his role as John Ross Ewing III in the television series “Dallas” and as Max Dennison in the movie “Hocus Pocus.”

Q: When was “Hocus Pocus” released?

A: “Hocus Pocus” was released on July 16, 1993.

Q: What is the plot of “Hocus Pocus”?

A: “Hocus Pocus” follows the story of a teenager named Max Dennison who, after moving to Salem, Massachusetts, accidentally resurrects three witches on Halloween night. Max, along with his sister Dani and their new friend Allison, must find a way to stop the witches from becoming immortal.

Q: Why is “Hocus Pocus” considered a classic Halloween movie?

A: “Hocus Pocus” has become a classic Halloween movie due to its perfect blend of humor, adventure, and spooky elements. The film’s enduring popularity can be attributed to its memorable characters, catchy musical numbers, and its ability to capture the essence of Halloween.

In conclusion, Omri Katz was around 17 years old during the filming of “Hocus Pocus.” His portrayal of Max Dennison contributed to the film’s success and continues to captivate audiences of all ages. As Halloween approaches each year, fans of the movie eagerly revisit the magical world of “Hocus Pocus” and enjoy the timeless performances of its talented cast.