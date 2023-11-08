How old was Omri in Hocus Pocus?

In the beloved Halloween classic film, Hocus Pocus, Omri Katz portrayed the character of Max Dennison, a teenager who finds himself in a spooky adventure with a trio of witches. Released in 1993, the movie has become a cult favorite, captivating audiences of all ages with its mix of comedy, fantasy, and Halloween-themed thrills. But how old was Omri Katz when he took on this iconic role?

Omri Katz’s Age in Hocus Pocus

Omri Katz was born on May 30, 1976, in Los Angeles, California. When Hocus Pocus was released in July 1993, he was 17 years old. This made him the perfect fit to portray Max Dennison, a teenager who moves to Salem, Massachusetts, and inadvertently resurrects the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches from the 17th century.

FAQs about Omri Katz and Hocus Pocus

Q: Who is Omri Katz?

A: Omri Katz is an American actor who gained popularity for his role as John Ross Ewing III in the television series Dallas. He also appeared in other TV shows and movies throughout his career.

Q: What other movies or TV shows did Omri Katz appear in?

A: Apart from Hocus Pocus and Dallas, Omri Katz appeared in films such as Adventures in Dinosaur City and Matinee. He also made guest appearances in TV shows like Eerie, Indiana and Freaks and Geeks.

Q: Is Omri Katz still acting?

A: No, Omri Katz retired from acting in the late 1990s. After his last role in the TV series Freaks and Geeks, he decided to step away from the entertainment industry and has since chosen to live a more private life.

Q: What is Hocus Pocus about?

A: Hocus Pocus follows the story of Max Dennison, who, along with his younger sister Dani and love interest Allison, accidentally brings back the Sanderson sisters, three witches who were executed in the 17th century. The trio must find a way to stop the witches from becoming immortal before sunrise on Halloween.

In conclusion, Omri Katz was 17 years old when he portrayed Max Dennison in the beloved Halloween film Hocus Pocus. Although he has since retired from acting, his performance in the movie continues to captivate audiences and make him a memorable part of the film’s legacy.