How old was Kylie when she dated Tyga?

In the world of celebrity relationships, age gaps are not uncommon. One such relationship that raised eyebrows and sparked controversy was the romance between reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Tyga. The couple’s age difference became a hot topic of discussion, leaving many wondering just how old Kylie was when she began dating Tyga.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Kylie Jenner?

A: Kylie Jenner is a well-known American television personality, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She gained fame through her appearances on the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and has since built a successful cosmetics empire.

Q: Who is Tyga?

A: Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He gained popularity in the music industry with hits like “Rack City” and “Taste.”

Q: What was the age difference between Kylie Jenner and Tyga?

A: Kylie Jenner and Tyga had an age difference of approximately eight years. Kylie was younger than Tyga.

Q: How old was Kylie Jenner when she started dating Tyga?

A: Kylie Jenner was just 17 years old when she began dating Tyga, who was 25 at the time. Their relationship became public in 2014, causing a stir due to the significant age gap.

The couple’s age difference raised concerns among many, as Kylie was still a minor when their relationship began. In the United States, the legal age of consent varies from state to state, but it generally ranges from 16 to 18 years old. However, it is important to note that the age of consent does not necessarily dictate the appropriateness or acceptability of a relationship, especially when there is a significant age gap involved.

Despite the controversy surrounding their relationship, Kylie and Tyga remained together for several years before eventually parting ways. They officially ended their romance in 2017, citing personal differences as the reason for their breakup.

In conclusion, Kylie Jenner was 17 years old when she started dating Tyga, who was 25 at the time. Their relationship garnered attention due to the significant age difference, but it is essential to remember that age gaps in relationships are a personal matter and can vary depending on legal and cultural contexts.