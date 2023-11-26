How old was Kim Jong Il when he died?

In a shocking turn of events, the world mourned the loss of North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong Il, on December 17, 2011. The news of his passing sent shockwaves throughout the international community, leaving many wondering about the details surrounding his death, including his age at the time.

Kim Jong Il was born on February 16, 1941, in Vyatskoye, Russia, during his father’s exile. However, his official birthdate was later changed to February 16, 1942, to align with the propaganda narrative that he was born on Mount Paektu, a sacred site in Korean mythology. This alteration was made to enhance his image as a divine leader, as it was believed that only a person born on Mount Paektu could lead the Korean people.

When Kim Jong Il passed away, he was 69 years old according to the revised birthdate. However, it is worth noting that there is some debate among experts regarding his actual age due to the conflicting birthdates. Nevertheless, the majority of sources agree that he was in his late 60s at the time of his death.

FAQ:

Q: Why was Kim Jong Il’s birthdate changed?

A: The alteration of Kim Jong Il’s birthdate was a deliberate attempt to enhance his image as a divine leader. By aligning his birth with the sacred Mount Paektu, it was believed that he would be seen as a chosen leader destined to guide the Korean people.

Q: Was Kim Jong Il the only leader of North Korea?

A: No, Kim Jong Il was the second leader of North Korea. He succeeded his father, Kim Il Sung, who was the country’s first supreme leader. Kim Jong Il’s son, Kim Jong Un, took over leadership after his father’s death.

Q: How did Kim Jong Il die?

A: Kim Jong Il’s cause of death was reported as a heart attack. He was traveling train when he suffered the fatal cardiac arrest. Despite receiving medical attention, he could not be revived.

In conclusion, Kim Jong Il was 69 years old, according to the revised birthdate, when he passed away. His death marked the end of an era and left a significant void in North Korean leadership. The legacy of his rule and the impact on the country continue to shape the geopolitical landscape of the Korean Peninsula.