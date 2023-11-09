How old was Justin when he went out with Selena?

In the world of celebrity relationships, few have captured the attention and fascination of fans quite like the on-again, off-again romance between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Their love story has been the subject of countless headlines, speculation, and even a few heartbreaks. One question that often arises when discussing their relationship is: how old was Justin when he went out with Selena?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: A Timeline of Their Relationship

To understand the answer to this question, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit the timeline of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship. The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2010 when they were spotted attending various events together. At the time, Justin was just 16 years old, while Selena was 18.

Over the next few years, their relationship blossomed, and they became one of the most talked-about couples in the entertainment industry. However, their romance was not without its challenges. The couple faced numerous breakups and makeups, often playing out their relationship drama in the public eye.

Their Relationship Today

While Justin and Selena’s relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs, they have both moved on since their last breakup in 2018. Justin Bieber is now married to model Hailey Baldwin, and Selena Gomez has focused on her music career and personal growth.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber was 16 years old when he first started dating Selena Gomez. Their relationship may have had its challenges, but it remains a significant chapter in both of their lives. As fans, we can only hope that they have found happiness and fulfillment in their respective journeys.