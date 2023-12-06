Julia Roberts: A Journey into Motherhood

Julia Roberts, the renowned Hollywood actress, has captivated audiences with her talent and beauty for decades. However, her success on the silver screen is just one facet of her remarkable life. Roberts has also embraced the joys and challenges of motherhood, a role she took on at a relatively young age.

How old was Julia Roberts when she had her first child?

Julia Roberts welcomed her first child, a son named Phinnaeus Walter Moder, into the world on November 28, 2004. At the time, Roberts was 37 years old. The news of her pregnancy had sparked excitement among her fans and the media, as she had previously expressed her desire to start a family.

Julia Roberts’ decision to become a mother at 37 was a personal one, and she has since embraced motherhood with open arms. In the years that followed, Roberts and Moder expanded their family with the birth of their twins, Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, in 2004.

Roberts has often spoken about the profound impact motherhood has had on her life. She has gracefully balanced her successful acting career with her responsibilities as a mother, demonstrating her ability to excel in both realms.

As Julia Roberts continues to shine on the big screen, her journey into motherhood remains an inspiring testament to the joys and challenges that come with raising a family. Her decision to start a family at 37 serves as a reminder that there is no perfect age to become a parent, and that the love and dedication one brings to the role are what truly matter.