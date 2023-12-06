Julia Roberts Tied the Knot at What Age?

Introduction

Julia Roberts, the renowned Hollywood actress, has captivated audiences with her talent and beauty for decades. While her professional achievements are well-known, many fans are curious about her personal life, particularly her marriage. In this article, we will delve into the question: How old was Julia Roberts when she got married?

Background

Julia Roberts, born on October 28, 1967, in Smyrna, Georgia, rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s with iconic roles in movies like “Pretty Woman” and “Steel Magnolias.” As her career soared, so did public interest in her personal life.

Marriage to Lyle Lovett

Julia Roberts’ first marriage was to country singer Lyle Lovett. The couple surprised the world when they tied the knot on June 25, 1993. At the time, Roberts was 25 years old, while Lovett was 36. Their relationship, however, was short-lived, and they divorced in 1995.

Marriage to Daniel Moder

Roberts found lasting love when she met cinematographer Daniel Moder on the set of the movie “The Mexican” in 2000. The couple got married on July 4, 2002, in a private ceremony at Roberts’ ranch in Taos, New Mexico. At the time of their wedding, Roberts was 34 years old, while Moder was 33.

FAQ

Q: What does “tie the knot” mean?

A: “Tie the knot” is an idiomatic expression that means to get married or enter into a marriage contract.

Q: Who is Lyle Lovett?

A: Lyle Lovett is an American country singer-songwriter and actor. He gained fame for his unique musical style and has released numerous successful albums throughout his career.

Q: Who is Daniel Moder?

A: Daniel Moder is a cinematographer who has worked on various films, including “The Mexican,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and “Secret in Their Eyes.” He has collaborated with renowned directors and is highly regarded in the film industry.

Conclusion

Julia Roberts got married for the first time at the age of 25 to Lyle Lovett, but their marriage ended in divorce. She found lasting love with Daniel Moder, whom she married at the age of 34. Despite the ups and downs of her personal life, Roberts continues to shine as one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses.