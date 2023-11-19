How old was Joe Alwyn when he dated Taylor Swift?

In the world of celebrity relationships, one pairing that caught the attention of fans and media alike was the romance between British actor Joe Alwyn and global pop sensation Taylor Swift. The couple managed to keep their relationship relatively private, but fans couldn’t help but wonder about the age difference between the two. So, just how old was Joe Alwyn when he dated Taylor Swift?

Joe Alwyn was born on February 21, 1991, making him a Pisces. When news of their relationship first surfaced in 2017, Alwyn was 26 years old. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, born on December 13, 1989, was 27 at the time. This means that there is a two-year age gap between the two lovebirds.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Joe Alwyn?

A: Joe Alwyn is a British actor known for his roles in films such as “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” and “The Favourite.” He gained further recognition for his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Q: Who is Taylor Swift?

A: Taylor Swift is a highly successful American singer-songwriter who has won numerous awards and has a massive global fan base. She is known for her chart-topping hits and personal songwriting style.

Q: How did Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift meet?

A: The exact details of how they met remain private, but it is believed that they were introduced through mutual friends in the entertainment industry.

Q: Are Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift still together?

A: As of the time of writing, Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift are still together. However, due to their desire for privacy, they have kept their relationship out of the public eye, making it difficult to know the current status of their romance.

In conclusion, Joe Alwyn was 26 years old when he began dating Taylor Swift, who was 27 at the time. Despite the age difference, their relationship has continued to thrive, and they remain a couple to this day.