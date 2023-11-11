How old was Jenna Ortega when she auditioned for Wednesday?

In the world of entertainment, auditions are a crucial part of the casting process. They allow actors to showcase their talent and potentially land a role in a highly anticipated project. One such audition that has recently caught the attention of fans is Jenna Ortega’s audition for the role of Wednesday in the upcoming Netflix series “Wednesday.”

Jenna Ortega, a talented young actress known for her roles in shows like “Jane the Virgin” and “You,” has been making waves in the industry with her impressive performances. When news broke that she had auditioned for the iconic character of Wednesday Addams, fans were eager to know more about her journey.

According to reliable sources, Jenna Ortega was just 18 years old when she auditioned for the role of Wednesday. This is a significant milestone in her career, as it demonstrates her ability to compete for major roles at such a young age. The audition process likely involved showcasing her acting skills, embodying the essence of the character, and impressing the casting directors.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Jenna Ortega?

A: Jenna Ortega is a young American actress known for her roles in various television shows and films. She has gained recognition for her performances in “Jane the Virgin,” “You,” and “The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” among others.

Q: What is “Wednesday”?

A: “Wednesday” is an upcoming Netflix series based on the iconic character Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family” franchise. The show will explore Wednesday’s life as a student at Nevermore Academy and her supernatural abilities.

Q: How old is Jenna Ortega now?

A: As of [current year], Jenna Ortega is [current age] years old. (Please note that this information may change over time.)

Q: When will “Wednesday” be released?

A: The release date for “Wednesday” has not been officially announced yet. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates from Netflix regarding the show’s premiere.

Jenna Ortega’s audition for the role of Wednesday in the upcoming Netflix series has undoubtedly generated excitement among fans. Her young age and impressive talent make her a promising candidate for the iconic character. As the release date of “Wednesday” approaches, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams on their screens.