How old was Evan Rachel Wood with Marilyn?

How Old Was Evan Rachel Wood When She Met Marilyn Manson?

In recent years, the relationship between actress Evan Rachel Wood and musician Marilyn Manson has been the subject of much speculation and curiosity. Wood, known for her roles in films such as “Thirteen” and the hit HBO series “Westworld,” has been open about her past experiences with abuse and trauma. One aspect of her life that has garnered significant attention is her relationship with Manson, which began when she was just a teenager.

Q: How old was Evan Rachel Wood when she met Marilyn Manson?

A: Evan Rachel Wood was only 18 years old when she first met Marilyn Manson in 2006. At the time, Manson was 36 years old.

Their relationship quickly became the focus of media attention due to the significant age difference between the two. Wood was still a teenager, while Manson was a well-established musician in his mid-thirties. The couple’s public appearances and interviews raised eyebrows and sparked debates about the appropriateness of their relationship.

It is important to note that the age of consent varies country and state. In California, where Wood and Manson resided, the age of consent is 18. Therefore, their relationship was legal under Californian law.

Wood and Manson dated on and off for several years before ultimately ending their relationship in 2010. In the years following their breakup, Wood has spoken out about the alleged abuse she experienced during their time together, shining a light on the darker aspects of their relationship.

The revelations made Wood have sparked conversations about power dynamics, consent, and the importance of addressing abusive behavior within relationships. Her bravery in sharing her story has empowered others to speak out and seek justice for their own experiences.

In conclusion, Evan Rachel Wood was 18 years old when she first met Marilyn Manson. Their relationship, which began when she was a teenager, has since become a significant part of her personal journey and has shed light on important conversations surrounding abuse and consent.