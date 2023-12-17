How Old Was Evan Rachel Wood When She Was With Marilyn?

In recent years, the relationship between actress Evan Rachel Wood and musician Marilyn Manson has been the subject of much speculation and curiosity. Fans and the media alike have been eager to uncover the details of their connection, including the age at which their relationship began. Let’s delve into this intriguing topic and shed some light on the matter.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Evan Rachel Wood?

A: Evan Rachel Wood is an American actress known for her roles in films such as “Thirteen,” “Across the Universe,” and the hit HBO series “Westworld.”

Q: Who is Marilyn Manson?

A: Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, is an American musician, singer, and songwriter known for his controversial image and provocative music.

Q: When did Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson date?

A: Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson were in a relationship from around 2006 to 2010.

Now, let’s address the burning question: how old was Evan Rachel Wood when she was with Marilyn Manson? At the time their relationship began, Wood was just 18 years old, while Manson was 36. This age difference of 18 years raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the appropriateness of their union.

It is important to note that the age of consent varies from state to state in the United States, where the couple resided. In California, where Wood was living at the time, the age of consent is 18. Therefore, their relationship was legal and consensual.

While their relationship ultimately ended, both Wood and Manson have spoken openly about the impact it had on their lives. Wood has since become an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and has shared her experiences to raise awareness about the issue.

In conclusion, Evan Rachel Wood was 18 years old when she entered into a relationship with Marilyn Manson. The age difference between them sparked discussions, but it is essential to remember that their relationship was legal and consensual.