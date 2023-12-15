Evan Rachel Wood’s Age During Her Relationship with Marilyn Manson

In the world of Hollywood, relationships often capture the attention of the public, especially when they involve high-profile figures. One such relationship that garnered significant media attention was that between actress Evan Rachel Wood and musician Marilyn Manson. However, questions have arisen regarding the age difference between the two individuals during their time together. Let’s delve into the details and shed light on this intriguing topic.

FAQ:

Q: How old was Evan Rachel Wood when she dated Marilyn Manson?

A: Evan Rachel Wood was just 19 years old when she began dating Marilyn Manson, who was 36 at the time.

Q: Who is Evan Rachel Wood?

A: Evan Rachel Wood is an American actress known for her roles in films such as “Thirteen,” “Across the Universe,” and the hit HBO series “Westworld.”

Q: Who is Marilyn Manson?

A: Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, is an American musician, songwriter, and actor known for his controversial image and provocative music.

During their relationship, which began in 2006, Evan Rachel Wood was a rising star in the entertainment industry, while Marilyn Manson had already established himself as a prominent figure in the music scene. The couple’s age difference of 17 years raised eyebrows and sparked discussions among fans and the media alike.

It is important to note that the age of consent in California, where the couple resided, is 18 years old. Therefore, their relationship was legal and consensual according to the state’s laws.

While the couple’s relationship ultimately ended in 2010, the impact of their union continued to resonate in the public consciousness. Evan Rachel Wood has since become an outspoken advocate for survivors of domestic violence and has publicly shared her experiences, including allegations of abuse during her time with Marilyn Manson.

In conclusion, Evan Rachel Wood was 19 years old when she dated Marilyn Manson, who was 36 at the time. Their relationship, though controversial due to the age difference, was legal and consensual. The aftermath of their union has led to important conversations surrounding abuse and the importance of supporting survivors.