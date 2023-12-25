How old was Elliot when E.T. was filmed?

Elliot’s Age During the Filming of E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

Introduction

In the realm of iconic movies, few have captured the hearts of audiences quite like Steven Spielberg’s E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial. Released in 1982, this science fiction masterpiece tells the heartwarming story of a young boy named Elliot who befriends an extraterrestrial stranded on Earth. As fans of the film may wonder, how old was Elliot, portrayed actor Henry Thomas, during the filming of this beloved classic?

The Age of Elliot

During the production of E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Elliot’s character was portrayed as a 10-year-old boy. However, Henry Thomas, the talented actor who brought Elliot to life, was actually only 11 years old at the time of filming. Thomas’s remarkable performance as the empathetic and adventurous Elliot earned him critical acclaim and solidified his place in cinematic history.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How old was Henry Thomas when he auditioned for the role of Elliot?

A: Henry Thomas was just 10 years old when he auditioned for the role of Elliot. His audition tape impressed director Steven Spielberg, who immediately recognized Thomas’s talent and cast him in the lead role.

Q: Did Henry Thomas have any prior acting experience before E.T.?

A: Surprisingly, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial marked Henry Thomas’s feature film debut. Despite his young age and lack of experience, Thomas’s natural ability to convey emotion and connect with the audience made him the perfect choice for the role of Elliot.

Q: How did Henry Thomas prepare for his role as Elliot?

A: To prepare for his role, Henry Thomas spent time observing children with divorced parents, as Elliot’s character also comes from a broken family. Thomas aimed to capture the authenticity and vulnerability of a child navigating the complexities of life while forming a deep bond with an extraterrestrial friend.

Conclusion

Henry Thomas’s portrayal of Elliot in E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial remains a timeless performance that continues to captivate audiences of all ages. Despite being only 11 years old during filming, Thomas’s talent and dedication brought Elliot’s character to life in a way that has left an indelible mark on cinema history. As we revisit this beloved film, we can appreciate the remarkable achievement of a young actor who helped create a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.