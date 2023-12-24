Drew Barrymore’s Age When She Captivated Audiences in ET: The Extra-Terrestrial

In 1982, a young actress named Drew Barrymore captured the hearts of millions with her endearing performance in the iconic film, ET: The Extra-Terrestrial. At the time, Barrymore was just a child herself, but her talent and charisma shone through, making her a household name overnight. Many have wondered just how old she was when she took on the role of Gertie, the adorable younger sister of the film’s protagonist, Elliott.

FAQ:

Q: How old was Drew Barrymore when she starred in ET?

A: Drew Barrymore was only 7 years old when she starred in ET: The Extra-Terrestrial.

Q: What is ET: The Extra-Terrestrial?

A: ET: The Extra-Terrestrial is a science fiction film directed Steven Spielberg. It tells the heartwarming story of a young boy who befriends an extraterrestrial creature and helps him return home.

Q: Who is Drew Barrymore?

A: Drew Barrymore is an American actress, producer, and director. She comes from a renowned family of actors and began her career at a very young age.

Q: How did Drew Barrymore’s role in ET impact her career?

A: Drew Barrymore’s performance in ET: The Extra-Terrestrial catapulted her to stardom and established her as one of Hollywood’s most promising young talents. It opened doors for her to take on various roles in both film and television throughout her career.

Drew Barrymore’s portrayal of Gertie in ET: The Extra-Terrestrial showcased her natural talent and ability to captivate audiences at such a tender age. Despite her young age, Barrymore’s performance was praised critics and audiences alike, earning her recognition as a rising star in the industry.

Since her breakthrough role in ET, Drew Barrymore has continued to have a successful career in the entertainment industry. She has starred in numerous films, including “Charlie’s Angels” and “Never Been Kissed,” and has also ventured into producing and directing.

Even though decades have passed since the release of ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, Drew Barrymore’s performance as Gertie remains a cherished part of cinematic history. Her talent and charm at such a young age continue to inspire aspiring actors and remind us of the magic that can be created on the silver screen.