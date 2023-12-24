How old was Drew Barrymore in ET?

Drew Barrymore’s Age in ET: A Timeless Performance a Young Star

Introduction

In the realm of iconic films, Steven Spielberg’s “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” holds a special place in the hearts of movie enthusiasts worldwide. Released in 1982, this heartwarming tale of friendship between a young boy and a lovable alien captivated audiences of all ages. One of the standout performances in the film came from a talented young actress named Drew Barrymore. But just how old was she when she portrayed the endearing character of Gertie?

The Age of Drew Barrymore in ET

Drew Barrymore, born on February 22, 1975, was a mere seven years old when she took on the role of Gertie in “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial.” Despite her tender age, Barrymore’s performance showcased a remarkable talent and charisma that would later propel her to become one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “ET” stand for?

A: “ET” is an abbreviation for “Extra-Terrestrial,” referring to beings or objects originating from outside Earth.

Q: Who is Drew Barrymore?

A: Drew Barrymore is an American actress, producer, and director who began her career as a child star and went on to achieve great success in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in numerous films and television shows, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Q: What is the plot of “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial”?

A: “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” tells the story of a young boy named Elliott who befriends an alien stranded on Earth. Together, they embark on a journey to help the alien return home while facing various challenges and forming an unbreakable bond.

Conclusion

Drew Barrymore’s portrayal of Gertie in “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” remains a timeless performance that continues to captivate audiences to this day. At the tender age of seven, Barrymore showcased her immense talent and left an indelible mark on the hearts of moviegoers worldwide. Her role in this iconic film served as a stepping stone to a successful career in the entertainment industry, solidifying her status as a true Hollywood star.