How old was Chris Jericho when he started wrestling?

Chris Jericho: A Wrestling Legend Who Started Young

Chris Jericho, a name synonymous with professional wrestling, has captivated audiences around the world with his charisma, athleticism, and undeniable talent. But have you ever wondered how old he was when he first stepped foot inside the squared circle? Let’s take a closer look at the early days of this wrestling icon.

Early Beginnings

Christopher Keith Irvine, better known his ring name Chris Jericho, was born on November 9, 1970, in Manhasset, New York. From a young age, Jericho had a passion for wrestling, inspired the larger-than-life characters he saw on television. Little did he know that this passion would lead him to become one of the most celebrated wrestlers of all time.

At the age of 19, Jericho made his professional wrestling debut in October 1990. He began his career in the Canadian independent wrestling scene, honing his skills and gaining valuable experience. Jericho’s early matches showcased his natural talent and his ability to connect with the audience, foreshadowing the success that awaited him.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is professional wrestling?

A: Professional wrestling is a form of sports entertainment that combines athletic competition with theatrical performance. It involves scripted storylines, predetermined outcomes, and a mix of choreographed moves and improvisation.

Q: What is the squared circle?

A: The squared circle is a term commonly used to refer to the wrestling ring. It is called the squared circle due to its shape, which is traditionally a square.

Q: How did Chris Jericho’s career progress after his debut?

A: After his debut, Jericho’s career skyrocketed. He went on to wrestle for various promotions, including World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and later the World Wrestling Federation (now known as WWE). Jericho became a multiple-time world champion and achieved numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career.

Chris Jericho’s journey in professional wrestling began at a young age, and his passion and dedication have propelled him to great heights. From his humble beginnings in the Canadian independent scene to becoming a global wrestling superstar, Jericho’s story is a testament to the power of following one’s dreams and never giving up.